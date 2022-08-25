The New Lebanon Book Group will discuss "The Swimmers" by Julie Otsuka at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the New Lebanon Library, 550 State Route 20. Copies of the book are available by request at local libraries.
Bring a mask. The group practices social distancing and follows a no fragrance policy.
Also on Sept. 4, the Friends of the New Lebanon Library will hold their annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle tickets for the Bookshelf Quilt will be available. The winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the library.