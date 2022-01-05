The New Lebanon Library board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the library, 550 State Route 20. The board does not meet in February or August.
Meeting dates for 2022 are Jan. 13, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, and Dec. 8.
Meetings are open to the public. At this time, due to public health concerns, the public may attend these meetings via videoconference. Contact the library at 518-794-8844 for information.
The meeting agenda and any materials for review will be available at the library 24 hours ahead of the meeting.