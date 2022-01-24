The New Lebanon Book Group will discuss "The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the New Lebanon Library. Copies of the book are available by request at local libraries.
The book group meets the first Sunday of each month at the New Lebanon Library unless otherwise noted. Curious readers, visitors and drop-ins are welcome.
Masks are required and social distancing is practiced. The group follows a no fragrance policy for the safety of some of its members.