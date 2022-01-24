The New Lebanon Book Group will discuss "The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the New Lebanon Library. Copies of the book are available by request at local libraries.

The book group meets the first Sunday of each month at the New Lebanon Library unless otherwise noted. Curious readers, visitors and drop-ins are welcome.

Masks are required and social distancing is practiced. The group follows a no fragrance policy for the safety of some of its members.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.