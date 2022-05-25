The Lebanon Valley Seniors will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the New Lebanon Firehouse. Those planning to participate in the July 26 whale watching trip must pay the $70 fee at this meeting.
The meeting agenda also includes information on the Oct. 17-19 trip to Maine.
The seniors meet on the first and third Fridays of the month at the Firehouse. On June 17, the meeting will be a barbecue at 1 p.m. at Shatford Park. Those planning to attend should call Linda Moshimer at 518-794-8169.
Mary Defreest is accepting signups for the whale watching trip and a driving course. To register for either event, call 518-733-0009.