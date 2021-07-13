The Lebanon Valley Seniors will be hosting a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at the New Lebanon Post Office. Bake sale items can be brought to the seniors' meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the New Lebanon Firehouse.
A three-day trip to Amish country is scheduled from Aug. 25 to 27. Further information will be available at the seniors' regularly scheduled meetings at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month at the Firehouse, or by calling Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.
School supplies for the Backpack program will be collected at the Aug. 20 meeting.