The Lebanon Valley Seniors meet at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month at the New Lebanon firehouse. Business meetings will be held on the first Friday with a social activity on the third Friday.
Upcoming events include a bake sale at the Lebanon Valley Protective Association craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 16. Bake sale items can be dropped off at the Oct. 15 meeting.
A members-only bus trip to the Vermont Country Store is planned for Monday, Oct. 25. For information, call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.