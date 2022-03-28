The Lebanon Valley Seniors welcome new members. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at the Lebanon Valley Protective Association firehouse, 523 US-20.
Planned activities include bake sales, lunches, a barbecue, a whale watching trip in July, and a three-day trip to Maine in October.
The seniors recently enjoyed a St. Patrick's lunch at Jimmy D's restaurant and collected over 200 pairs of socks for veterans.
For more information, call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.