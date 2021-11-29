The Lebanon Valley Seniors' Christmas party featuring a family-style dinner with ham and turkey and all the fixings will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the White Stone Cafe in Ghent.
Cost is $5 for members and $18 for guests. Reservations and payment are required by Friday, Dec. 3. Contact Linda Moshimer at 518-794-8169 or pay at Friday's meeting at 1 p.m. at the Firehouse.
Also, Sheryl Roden or Elna Rhodda are accepting nominations for the upcoming election of officers.
Members are reminded that meetings will be canceled on days when schools close due to weather.