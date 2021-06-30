The Lebanon Valley Seniors will not meet Friday, June 2, due to the holiday weekend. Meetings are usually held at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month at the New Lebanon Firehouse.

Reservations are being accepted for an Essex Railroad & Boat Ride with lunch on Thursday, July 15, for $62, and a three-day Amish trip to Lancaster, Penn., from Aug. 25 to 27. Call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.

Baked goods for the July 17 bake sale can be brought to the senior meeting on Friday, July 16.

