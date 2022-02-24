The Lebanon Valley Seniors will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, in the Lebanon Valley Protective Association meeting room.
Reservations for the St. Patrick's Day luncheon scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Jimmy D's restaurant are required by March 4. Sign up at the meeting or by calling Linda Moshimer at 518-794-8169.
Members can choose corned beef and cabbage or order from the menu. Members will receive a $10 allowance towards the meal and will be responsible for the rest of their tab and tip.
New members are welcome. For more information, call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.