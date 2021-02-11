Shaker Museum invites the public to a snowshoe adventure from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, starting from the Great Stone Barn at the historic Mount Lebanon site, 202 Shaker Road.
Tickets are free for Shaker Museum members or $15 for non-members and are available via shakermuseum.us/events.
Snowshoes will be provided; sizes range from adult small to adult large. In addition to purchasing the ticket, participants are asked to complete the waiver and shoe size questionnaire.
Participants will be free to explore the North Pasture and hiking trails at their leisure. Masks will be required for snowshoe fittings and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
If conditions do not allow for snowshoeing on the scheduled date, the event will be canceled, and all participants will receive full refunds.