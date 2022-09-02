HRC Showcase Theatre will present a staged reading of "The Springvale Armadillo," a full-length play by Donald Loftus, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Theater Barn, 654 State Route 20.
HRC Artistic Director Barbara Waldinger will direct the cast which includes Marnie Andrews, Jane Ives, Carolyn Shields, and Max Conaway. A talkback featuring the playwright, director and actors will follow the performance.
General admission is a suggested donation of $20; no credit cards. No reservations are required.