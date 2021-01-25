The New Lebanon Library was awarded a grant from the American Library Association to start a conversation focusing on food from around the world.
"A Taste for Travel," a multi-session discussion group allowing participants to experience a different culture through food, literature and discussions, will begin meeting in March. This group will have an interactive element where participants will receive different materials, including spices from the locations studied, to help them get the most from this opportunity.
Registration is required at surveymonkey.com/r/8YSRFH2.