HRC Showcase Theatre will present a staged reading of "Touch the Moon" by Arianna Rose at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at The Theater Barn, 654 State Route 20.

Based on a true story, the play dramatizes the mysterious disappearance of a college student during spring break in 1995.

Although The Theater Barn has suspended its own operations for the remainder of the 2022 season, HRC Showcase Theatre’s readings will continue at the Barn.

No reservations are required. General admission is a suggested donation $20; no credit cards. Information: hrctheatre.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

