The Lebanon Valley Historical Society will present a program on pre-Shaker and Shaker artifacts unearthed from the former Mount Lebanon Shaker Village’s Second Family property by LVHS board member and retired Army Sgt. Kyle Kuffel at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Town Hall.
Kuffel will share photos of the artifacts and building ruins and will also have some artifacts on hand. A question and answer session will follow the talk. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are not required, but encouraged.