Five young men, enrollees of the 196 Company, Civilian Conservation Corps, were killed in a truck accident on Three Mile Hill in Great Barrington on Dec. 16, 1934, while on their way to church.
Historian and CCC re-enactor Kevin Titus and Department of Conservation and Recreation park staff will observe the 87th anniversary of the event with a memorial ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the memorial stone in Sandisfield State Forest, on Route 183, just south of the intersection of East Hill/York Lake Road.
Roadside parking is available. The ceremony will be held weather permitting and is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Information: 413-426-7890.