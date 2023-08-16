New Marlborough: Elihu Burritt Day festival & pig roast

New Marlborough will host its 47th annual Elihu Burritt Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Village Green, Route 57.
The free town fair offers fun and entertainment for all ages, including live music, local arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and a live pet parade at 1 p.m. with domesticated and farm animals all gussied up in the hopes of winning “best dressed.”
At noon, State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli will present the Elihu Burritt Award to New Marlborough resident and farmer Tom Brazie of The Farm New Marlborough, for his commitment to creating a community space that provides fresh food to New Marlborough and the wider community.
Day-long events will include the New Marlborough Classic Car Show, a white elephant table, hay rides, a paper airplane-making table for the kids, cornhole, and an array of additional family activities.
The day culminates with the New Marlborough Fire Company’s annual pig roast from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station, 205 Norfolk Road, Southfield. Tickets cost $20, $10 for children.
Dinner will be followed by music, dancing and raffle ticket drawings for an eBike and riding gear package from Berkshire Bike & Board. Raffle tickets at $10 each are available at nmfirecompany.org, the Mill River General Store or from a fire company member. Call 413-429-6680 for more information.