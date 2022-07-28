Mark and Kristin Kimball, owners and operators of Essex Farm in New York, will present "We are what we eat: How food, farms and community can save the planet" at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the New Marlborough Meeting House. The Kimballs will be introduced by introduced by local farmer Anna Houston.
Essex Farms pioneered the free-choice, full-diet Community Supported Agriculture model, which the Kimballs see as an investment in sustainable farming as well as a means of getting quality produce.
The Kimballs will discuss their farm, food and diet, the rising awareness of the benefits of organic food and sustainable farming, new systems of distribution, and what they have in store for the future.
In their 18 years operating the farm, the Kimballs have trained and mentored hundreds of beginning farmers, who have gone on to start dozens of new farms.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit nmmeetinghouse.org.