The Berkshire Bach Society will conclude its 2021-2022 season with distinguished harpsichordist Mariken Palmboom in a concert of harpsichord music from Germany, England, Italy, and France at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the New Marlborough Meeting House.
Educated at the Royal Conservatories in The Hague and Antwerp, Stockbridge resident Palmboom has performed throughout Europe and the U.S. as a soloist and ensemble player in early music festivals and other venues.
The program includes works by J.S. Bach, Byrd, Frescobaldi, Louis and François Couperin, and Domenico Scarlatti.
Tickets are available at the door and online at berkshirebach.org/events.