The New Marlborough Meeting House will host journalists Bill McKibben and Sue Halpern for a two-part talk on climate change and technology at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
In "The Future You Don’t Want," McKibben, a founder of 350.org, will tell us where we stand right now in the climate crisis, and the prospects for heading off as much damage as we still can.
In "The Future You Can Have," New Yorker-staff writer Halpern will present her vision of our relationship with technology, and what it means for the future of humanity and our world.
Tickets cost $20 and are free for those under 21. Visit nmmeetinghouse.org/calendar for ticket information.