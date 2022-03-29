Applications are being accepted for the New Marlborough Meeting House Gallery's July show, "As the Crow Flies." Visual artists of any medium within a 30-mile radius of New Marlborough are invited to submit up to five works created within the past three years.
Jurors are Em Rooney and Chris Domenick, artists, residents of the Berkshires and professors of photography and sculpture, respectively, at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
Application deadline is May 20. Visit nmmeetinghouse.org/crow-flies-show for submission guidelines and instructions.