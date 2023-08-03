New Marlborough: Actor Karen Allen appearing at Meeting House

Renowned actor/director Karen Allen, a longtime Berkshire resident, will appear at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the New Marlborough Meeting House, 154 Hartsville New Marlborough Road.
Allen will discuss her life and career as a director and film, television and theater actor during an interview with Barry R. Shapiro, incoming chair and president of the Meeting House.
A short film highlighting Allen’s career will start the program. The interview will be followed by a question-and-answer period and there will be ample opportunity to meet Allen afterward.
Allen, who is known for her iconic roles in "Animal House" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," built Berkshire Mountain Yoga in Great Barrington in 1995 and ran it for five years. She opened her studio and store, Karen Allen Fiber Arts, also in Great Barrington, in 2005.
Tickets are available at nmmeetinghouse.org or by calling 413-229-5045.