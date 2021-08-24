Pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform a solo concert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the New Marlborough Meeting House, 154 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road.
The concert, with compositions by Francois Couperin, Robert Schumann, Eric Satie, and Philip Glass, will be played on the Meeting House’s Bechstein concert grand piano.
The performance will last about 70 minutes, with no intermission.
Dinnerstein has performed with numerous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, and London Symphony Orchestra. Her 10 albums have topped the Billboard classical charts.
For tickets and further information, visit nmmeetinghouse.org or call 413-229-5045.