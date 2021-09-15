The New Marlborough Meeting House will present the piano-cello duo of Jeewon Park and Edward Arron in a program of works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Amy Beach, and Samuel Barber at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 154 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road.
The duo will be joined by retired opera singer Ben Luxon, who will read works of several writers between the musical selections.
A highlight of the program will be the reading of Beethoven’s "Heiligenstadt Testament" wherein he describes the impact of his increasing deafness. The reading will be followed by a performance of the Sonata for Piano and Cello, Opus 69.
For tickets, visit nmmeetinghouse.org or 413-229-5045.