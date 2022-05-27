Music at the Southfield Church opens its sixth season of music with guitarist Jon Suters at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Southfield Church, 234 Norfolk Road, in Southfield Village.
Suters will bring an hour-long program of guitar masterpieces featuring works by J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, Francisco Tarrega, Isaac Albeniz, H. Villa Lobos, and Augustin Barrios.
Additional concerts in the series include Paper Anniversary on June 11; Lucy Bardo, Allan Dean and Ben Harris, members of Calliope, on June 18; Billie Williams on June 25; and Houry and Jacqueline Schmeizl on July 2.
For more information and updated COVID protocols, visit thesouthfieldchurch.org. Admission is free; a retiring collection will be taken at the door to support the artists. A reception on the lawn follows each concert, weather permitting.