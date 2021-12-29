New Year’s Day is Saturday. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most open
City, state and federal offices: Closed
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Clark Art Institute: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed; no buses running
Casella Waste Systems: Operating Friday
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed
Eagle: Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, closed Saturday. Advertising and business offices will be closed Friday. Newsroom open Friday, 413-496-6215.