New Year’s Day is Saturday. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most open

City, state and federal offices: Closed

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Clark Art Institute: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed; no buses running

Casella Waste Systems: Operating Friday

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed

Eagle: Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, closed Saturday. Advertising and business offices will be closed Friday. Newsroom open Friday, 413-496-6215.

