New Year's Holiday Closings

New Year's Holiday:What's open and closed

New Year's Day is Sunday, but some businesses will be observing the holiday on Monday. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most open Sunday

City offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Federal offices: Closed Monday

Liquor stores: Most open Sunday

Banks: Closed Monday, some closed Saturday

Post offices: Closed Monday

Libraries: Closed Monday, some closed Saturday 

Berkshire Museum: Closed Sunday and Monday

Clark Art Institute: Closed Sunday and Monday

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed Sunday, open Monday; timed tickets at nrm.org.

Mass MoCA: Open Sunday & Monday; timed tickets at massmoca.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed through Monday

BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.

Elder Services: Closed Monday 

Casella Waste Systems: All routes remain on schedule

Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed Monday. Circulation Call Center closed Monday. Newsroom open Sunday, 413-496-6146, and Monday, 413-496-6243.

