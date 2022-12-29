New Year's Holiday:What's open and closed

New Year's Day is Sunday, but some businesses will be observing the holiday on Monday. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most open Sunday
City offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Federal offices: Closed Monday
Liquor stores: Most open Sunday
Banks: Closed Monday, some closed Saturday
Post offices: Closed Monday
Libraries: Closed Monday, some closed Saturday
Berkshire Museum: Closed Sunday and Monday
Clark Art Institute: Closed Sunday and Monday
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed Sunday, open Monday; timed tickets at nrm.org.
Mass MoCA: Open Sunday & Monday; timed tickets at massmoca.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed through Monday
BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.
Elder Services: Closed Monday
Casella Waste Systems: All routes remain on schedule
Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed Monday. Circulation Call Center closed Monday. Newsroom open Sunday, 413-496-6146, and Monday, 413-496-6243.