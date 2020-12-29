New Year's Day is Friday, Jan. 1. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most open
City, state and federal offices: Closed
Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Clark Art Institute: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed
Elder services: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Closed. Friday's route will be collected Saturday.
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed
Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed. Circulation call center open from 7 to 10 a.m., 413-496-6355. Newsroom opens at 3 p.m., 413-496-6215.