New Year's Day is Friday, Jan. 1. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most open

City, state and federal offices: Closed

Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Clark Art Institute: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed

Elder services: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Closed. Friday's route will be collected Saturday.

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed

Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed. Circulation call center open from 7 to 10 a.m., 413-496-6355. Newsroom opens at 3 p.m., 413-496-6215.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.