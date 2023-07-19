<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Lebanon, N.Y.: Historical Society talk on US library founder

The Lebanon Valley Historical Society program, "Jesse Torrey Jr.: New Lebanon's Forgotten Visionary Genius," will be presented Glenn Fisher, former LVHS board member, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Town Hall.

In 1803, at 15 years of age, Torrey founded the first free public library in the country in his hometown of Lebanon Springs. He spent the rest of his life crusading for public libraries, the first of his many ideas and philosophies.

This presentation will take an in-depth look at one of early New Lebanon’s world influencers. Light refreshments will be served.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

