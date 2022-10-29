Next week, daytime and overnight guardrail and bridge repairs will cause delays on portions of I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, West Stockbridge and Becket, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Daytime work
Lee/West Stockbridge
Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0.5 to mile marker 10.0, from Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Overnight work
Lee/Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 13.0 to mile marker 20.0 on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning.
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 10.0 to mile marker 16.0 from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Lee
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on the I-90 westbound on-ramp at the exit 10 interchange from Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.