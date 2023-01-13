Pittsfield: Lichtenstein exhibiting photos by the late Nick De Candia

"Nick De Candia: A Retrospective" is on view at The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., through Jan. 28. A public reception is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The photographer, who had an exhibit scheduled for this year at the Lichtenstein, died last year just shy of his 90th birthday. In light of his passing, his family is hosting this retrospective show of his work.
The black and white photographs in the exhibit were taken over the course of De Candia’s 50-year career and demonstrate the wide-ranging subject matter that interested him, as well as several experimental techniques that captured his imagination.
In his lifetime, De Candia produced a number of photo essays about such social issues as poverty, food insecurity and teenage pregnancy. "Facing Berkshires' Heritage," a permanent exhibit of banner-type photos, is on view at The Berkshire Athenaeum.
De Candia taught photography at Berkshire Community College, Southern Vermont College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, was public relations photographer at Berkshire Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital, and was also a photo technician and photographer for The Berkshire Eagle and The North Adams Transcript.
The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or by appointment. Visit LovePittsfield.com for more information.