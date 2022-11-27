Nighttime bridge and guardrail operations to cause delays on I-90 in Becket and Lee starting Monday

Starting Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Lee and Becket.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee
Bridge repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.5 from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Becket
Guardrail repair work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 18.0 to mile marker 20.0 from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2, beginning each night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m. The overnight work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.