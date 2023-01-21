Nighttime guardrail repair operations will cause delays on parts of I-90 eastbound and westbound in West Stockbridge starting Sunday.
The work will be conducted at different times and locations starting at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and will continue through Thursday, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
Guardrail repair work will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 4.1 in the median on Sunday and on Monday from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following mornings.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.