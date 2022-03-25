After two years of virtual ceremonies, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will honor the Class of 2022 in person at its 123rd commencement exercises at 11 a.m. May 14 in the Amsler Campus Center Gymnasium.
Carlos E. Santiago, Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education, will be the commencement speaker and will also receive an honorary doctorate from MCLA.
Santiago is responsible for providing overall direction to public higher education in Massachusetts and helping shape state-level policies that maximize the benefits of higher education to the Commonwealth and its citizens.
In addition, MCLA will confer honorary doctorates to Thomas W. Bernard, former North Adams mayor and current Berkshire United Way president and CEO, and Susan Gold, outgoing MCLA trustee and community member.
For more information about MCLA’s commencement ceremony, visit mcla.edu/commencement.