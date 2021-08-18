The Northern Berkshire Adult Education Program is currently enrolling for fall classes.
The program offers free preparation classes for the HISET test for individuals interested in obtaining their Massachusetts Alternative High School Credential as well as instruction in basic academic skills, college and career readiness and employment readiness.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age, and those under 18 years of age, must be officially withdrawn from high school.
For additional information, schedule an appointment by calling program director Annie Pecor at 413-412-1118 or emailing her at apecor@napsk12.org.