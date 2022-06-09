The Ahab and Ruth Hill family association will hold its 102nd annual reunion Sunday, June 12, at the Historic Valley Campground pavilion following a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery on Veazie Street Extension.
Grills are available on site. Bring an item for the kids' brown bag auction, a dish to share and family photos and genealogy information.
At the campground entrance, look for a "parking for private party" sign and follow the path down to the pavilion.
Information: Larry at 413-663-9506, Donna at 413-664-6914 or Debbie at 413-822-3090.