The Ahab and Ruth Hill family association will hold its 102nd annual reunion Sunday, June 12, at the Historic Valley Campground pavilion following a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery on Veazie Street Extension.

Grills are available on site. Bring an item for the kids' brown bag auction, a dish to share and family photos and genealogy information. 

At the campground entrance, look for a "parking for private party" sign and follow the path down to the pavilion.

Information: Larry at 413-663-9506, Donna at 413-664-6914 or Debbie at 413-822-3090.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.