North Adams: Legion plans reception for veterans, scouts

The Frank R. Stiles American Legion Post 125 will host a reception from 12:45 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, for a group of veterans and scouts as they complete a 100 mile walk from Sutton.

Supporters are invited to line Ashland Street, Main Street and American Legion Drive as the walkers pass from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. The reception will commence at the completion of the walk, approximately 1:30 p.m. Post 125 is located at 91 American Legion Drive.

Food will be available while supplies last and free entertainment will be provided by Tribute to REAL Country with WailOn. There will be several raffles to benefit the American Legion’s Veterans and Children Foundation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

