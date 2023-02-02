<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Legion to remember WWII's Four Chaplains

For the first time in Post history, the Frank R. Stiles American Legion Post 125 will be hosting a Four Chaplains ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

This ecumenical event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Dorchester on Feb. 3, 1943, and remember the four chaplains who sacrificed their lives to save their fellow service members.

The chaplains were the Rev. George L. Fox, Methodist minister; Reform Rabbi Alexander D. Goode; the Rev. John P. Washington, Catholic priest; and the Rev. Clark V. Poling, minister of the Reformed Church in America.

