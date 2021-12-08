For the 66th year, the Frank R. Stiles American Legion Post 125 will be hosting its annual “Be Our Guest” Christmas day dinner for veterans and community members on Saturday, Dec. 25.
The post will open its doors for diners from noon to 2 p.m. at 91 American Legion Drive. Delivery and takeout will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals can be delivered throughout North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, and Williamstown, or Pownal, Readsboro and Stamford, Vt.
The free meal will consist of turkey soup, ham, potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll, and a dessert.
To reserve a meal or volunteer to help, call 413-664-9004.