Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, in collaboration with the Berkshire County Superintendents’ Roundtable, will hold its annual Educator Recognition Awards event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in Murdock Hall, Room 218, on MCLA’s campus.
This year’s awardees are being recognized for their outstanding contributions to education throughout the pandemic. The event is free and open to the public, and a virtual attendance option is available.
Register to attend at forms.office.com/r/5KMZAQ7Lpe.