Conrad Egyir, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' inaugural Benedetti teaching artist-in-residence, will unveil “Travelogue,” a solo exhibition, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at MCLA Gallery 51 on Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. “Travelogue” runs until September.
The exhibition is supported by a $2,500 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Cultural Investment Portfolio program, awarded recently to MCLA Arts and Culture, which hosts several artist residencies each year.
“Travelogue” is a culmination of Eygir’s work throughout his nine-month stay at MCLA as Benedetti artist-in-residence. The work on display is primarily painting and portraiture, drawing influences from pop art, history painting, Biblical culture, and Ashanti iconography from Eygir’s native Ghana.