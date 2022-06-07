Conrad Egyir, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' inaugural Benedetti teaching artist-in-residence, will unveil “Travelogue,” a solo exhibition, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at MCLA Gallery 51 on Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. “Travelogue” runs until September.

The exhibition is supported by a $2,500 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Cultural Investment Portfolio program, awarded recently to MCLA Arts and Culture, which hosts several artist residencies each year.

“Travelogue” is a culmination of Eygir’s work throughout his nine-month stay at MCLA as Benedetti artist-in-residence. The work on display is primarily painting and portraiture, drawing influences from pop art, history painting, Biblical culture, and Ashanti iconography from Eygir’s native Ghana. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.