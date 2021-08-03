The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will provide all children who sign up with a free backpack filled with all the supplies and goodies they'll need to get the school year started right.
North Berkshire County children in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible. Signups run until Friday, Aug. 6.
Backpacks will be distributed from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, Florida, for families in Florida and Savoy, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Terra Nova Church, 85 Main St., for families in North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, and Williamstown.
To sign up, email spuc@nbccoalition.org or call 413-663-7588.