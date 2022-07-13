After being postponed two years due to COVID, Eagle Street Beach and the Mexican Fiesta, returns to downtown North Adams on Saturday, July 16.
The 22nd annual beach party, originated by artist Eric Rudd in 1999, will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Eagle Street. The street will be filled with 500,000 pounds of sand donated by Specialty Minerals. Free beach toys will be provided and prizes will be awarded for the most creative sandcastles or sand sculptures.
Beach attire is recommended. Food color dye is acceptable; spray paint is not allowed. Desperados offers free food and drink for the children during the event.
The 11th annual Mexican-beach Fiesta follows from 7 to 10 p.m. Margaritas and Corona beer are offered while enjoying the live music of Misguided Too. Identification is required for purchase of alcohol; no alcohol will be permitted outside the sand area.
After the event, the sand will be donated to the city for winter use and city projects. Volunteers are needed to help spread the sand at starting at 1:30 p.m. Shovels will be provided.
Rain date is Saturday, July 23. Information: tinyurl.com/3hwy68px.