North Adams: Berkshire Food Project seeks volunteers

The Berkshire Food Project, a not-for-profit organization located at First Congregational Church, is in need of volunteers. Especially needed are dishwashers, food preparers and cleaners.
The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prepared meals and other food items are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Volunteer application forms are available at berkshirefoodproject.org. Due to health regulations, young children cannot be involved in food preparation.
For more information, stop in during operating hours, email director@berkshirefoodproject.org, call 413-664-7378, or visit the Facebook page.