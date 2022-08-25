<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Berkshire Food Project seeks volunteers

The Berkshire Food Project, a not-for-profit organization located at First Congregational Church, is in need of volunteers. Especially needed are dishwashers, food preparers and cleaners.

The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prepared meals and other food items are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Volunteer application forms are available at berkshirefoodproject.org. Due to health regulations, young children cannot be involved in food preparation.

For more information, stop in during operating hours, email director@berkshirefoodproject.org, call 413-664-7378, or visit the Facebook page.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

