Nicholas Russo, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission’s senior transportation planner, will give a talk titled “Bicycling in Berkshire County: History and Future” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121.
Part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series, this event is free and open to the public. Masks are required in all buildings on MCLA’s campus.
Presentations will also be broadcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel 1302 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. Sundays, and 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
Recordings will also be available on MCLA’s YouTube channel.
For more information, visit mcla.edu/greenliving or contact Professor of Environmental Studies Elena Traister at 413-662-5303.