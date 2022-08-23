The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, in partnership with Operation 250, invites the community to participate in a free presentation, "Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe By Being Cyber Smart," from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Greylock Works, 508 State Road.
A complimentary dinner will be offered from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public and highly recommended for adults interacting with youth in the community and youth ages 14 and up.
Registration is required by calling 413-663-7588 or at bit.ly/nbcc_op250.