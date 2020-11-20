The annual holiday tree-lighting, which kicks off the holiday season in the city, will be held virtually this year in order limit public gathering as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of gathering downtown, community members are asked to join the celebration by tuning into a special broadcast event beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Northern Berkshire Community Television channel 1301 and livestreamed on iBerkshires.com.
Mayor Tom Bernard will kick off the event with an in-studio holiday message, joined by a special guest. Afterward, the ceremonial switch will be thrown, lighting up the holiday trees and Main Street. Following the tree-lighting, Rebel Beat Sound System will spin holiday music.
The tree at the top of Main Street was donated by Beth and Marcus Webb of Windsor and the tree at City Hal was donated by Debbie Sullivan of North Adams in memory of Elizabeth Lavigne Patterson.