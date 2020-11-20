Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The annual holiday tree-lighting, which kicks off the holiday season in the city, will be held virtually this year in order limit public gathering as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of gathering downtown, community members are asked to join the celebration by tuning into a special broadcast event beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Northern Berkshire Community Television channel 1301 and livestreamed on iBerkshires.com.

Mayor Tom Bernard will kick off the event with an in-studio holiday message, joined by a special guest. Afterward, the ceremonial switch will be thrown, lighting up the holiday trees and Main Street. Following the tree-lighting, Rebel Beat Sound System will spin holiday music.

The tree at the top of Main Street was donated by Beth and Marcus Webb of Windsor and the tree at City Hal was donated by Debbie Sullivan of North Adams in memory of Elizabeth Lavigne Patterson. 

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.