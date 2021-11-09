The city will illuminate its holiday trees and the downtown the night before Thanksgiving. The annual tree-lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Monument Square tree on Main Street.
The tree has been donated by Mark and Ruth Miller of Notch Road in memory of their son, Scott, their parents and Mark’s brother, Paul. The blue spruce was originally a sapling from a summer property the family owned in South Port Island, Maine, which Mr. Miller transplanted in North Adams 30 years ago.
The tree by City Hall was donated by Hope and Shaun Bussiere of Adams in memory of Hope’s brother, Donny Dix, and in recognition of the 20th anniversary of his passing.
Following the tree-lighting, the Fire Department’s fire engine will make its way down Main Street with a special guest who will have gift bags for the first 500 children. Downtown businesses will be open for shopping.
The rain date is Friday, Nov. 26.