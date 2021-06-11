The North Adams Artist Impact Coalition, in coordination with Michelle Daly of Daly Arts Consulting, invites artists to create or update their free CreativeGround profile which will be used to create a North Adams Artist Directory on the Artist Impact Coalition website, artistimpactcoalition.org.
To help artists set up their profiles, Daly will be holding office hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays throughout the month of June under the tent in courtyard A at Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way. Additional times are available upon request.
Artists can also set up a profile on their own at artistimpactcoalition.org/artist-directory.
CreativeGround is a free online directory spotlighting a range of creative people and places at work in the six New England states.
This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.