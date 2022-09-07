The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition’s annual September Community Assessment Forum will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Terra Nova, 85 Main St.
The forum will focus on identifying emerging and urgent issues in the community. Everyone in Northern Berkshire is invited and encouraged to bring their topics for discussion.
The event will begin with a round of introductions, followed by brief announcements of upcoming events or new projects. Bring fliers about your announcements.
Child care can be available for the meeting; contact the Coalition office at 413-663-7588 before Sept. 9.